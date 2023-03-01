Adivasi Mela-2023 concludes in city; Tribal SHGs market nearly Rs 2.50 crores

Bhubaneswar: State Level Adivasi Exhibition and Cultural Festival which commenced on 20th February at Adivasi Exhibition Ground, Unit-1 in Bhubaneswar concluded today. This year, the tribal SHGs marketed nearly Rs 2.50 crore.

Minister ST & SC Development Jagannath Saraka joined the valedictory function as Chief Guest and expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister Odisha for his humble steps taken for the development of tribals. In his remarks he told that the development of tribal means conservation of culture.

Among the dignitaries Advisor Tribal Affairs Smt. Sarojini Hembrum, Advisor Tahara Khatun, Advisor, Minority Affairs, Advisor OBC Affairs Pruthivraj Sahu grace the function as Guest of Honor, Smt. Roopa Roshan Sahu, Commissioner cum Secretary, ST & SC Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare Department presented her welcome address on the aspects of Adivasi Mela and Biswaranjan Sasmal, IRS, Special Secretary, ST & SC Development, M & BCW Department, P. Arthanari, PD, OPELP also grace the occasion. Indramani Thripathy, Member Secretary, ATLC presented the vote of thanks.

In this function, 18 tribal achievers were felicitated and 4 Alumni of EMRS from Sundargarh District who have succeed the OAS were also felicitated.

During the occasion, the best house awarded by the mela committee were felicitated. They were Lanjia Saora House, Gunupur (1st), Chukutia Bhunjia House, Nuapara and Paudi Bhuyan House, Jamardihi (2nd) and Kutia Kandha House, Belghar (3rd). Annual Souvenir “BANAJA” was released on the occasion.