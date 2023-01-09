Aditya Seal And His Wife Anushka Ranjan Denies Pregnancy Rumours: Says” I am The Only Baby In Her Life”

New Delhi: Bollywood Actor Aditya Seal and his wife Anushka Ranjan have confirmed that they are not pregnant.

Aditya took to Instagram to deny the reports. Sharing the picture which showed Aditya with his head on her lap, he wrote in the caption, “I am the only baby in her life right now. We are not pregnant.”

Aditya and Anushka tied the knot on November 21, 2021, in a lavish wedding ceremony in Mumbai.