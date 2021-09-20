Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan to get married in November!

Mumbai: Actor Aditya Seal, who has been in a relationship with relationship with actor model, Anushka Ranjan, is reportedly set to get married in November.

Aditya and Anushka have been good friends for years and now, they are finally taking their relationship further with the institution of marriage. The duo has often brushed off the dating rumours, but, as they say, there is no fire without spark. They often share pictures of each other from the vacations and have also been seen complimenting each other on social media.

Aditya made his debut in film with Ek Chhotisi Love Story. In 2016, he was seen in Tum Bin II, directed by Anubhav Sinha.

After Student of the Year 2, he was seen in Alt Balaji’s web series Fittrat, opposite Krystle D’Souza. In 2020, he starred opposite Kiara Advani in Indoo Ki Jawani, a dramedy revolving around a girl’s experience with a dating app. The movie was released on December 11, 2020, in theatres.