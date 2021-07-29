Aditya Roy Kapur To Lead Hindi Remake Of Tamil Hit ‘Thadam’

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur is all set to play he lead role in the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Thadam which starred Arun Vijay in the lead role.

Reportedly, The Hindi remake of Thadam will be directed by Vardhan Ketkar and reportedly Mrunal Thakur will be seen as the female lead in it.

Cine1 Studios took to Twitter to make an announcement about it. They tweeted, “We’re excited to announce our next, a thriller, starring #AdityaRoyKapur in a double role for the first time. Hindi remake of the Tamil hit, #Thadam, to be directed by #VardhanKetkar. Produced by #BhushanKumar’s @TSeries & @MuradKhetani . @aseem_arora.”

On the work front, Aditya is busy with the shooting of Om: The Battle Within. The action-thriller is being directed by Kapil Verma and it also stars Sanjana Sanghi in the lead role.