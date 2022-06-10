Aditya Roy Kapur Starrer ‘OM The Battle Within’ Trailer Out!

New Delhi: The makers of the action-thriller film, OM: The Battle Within starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi have unveiled the official trailer of the power-packed film today.

The movie is helmed by Kapil Verma and features Jackie Shroff, Ashutosh Rana, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. Zee Studios and Ahmed Khan present, A Paper Doll Entertainment Production, produced by Zee Studios, Shaira Khan, and Ahmed Khan. The film is all set to release on July 1, 2022.