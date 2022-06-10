Aditya Roy Kapur Starrer ‘OM The Battle Within’ Trailer Out!
New Delhi: The makers of the action-thriller film, OM: The Battle Within starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi have unveiled the official trailer of the power-packed film today.
Nation above all.
RASHTRA > RAKHT. #OM: The Battle Within trailer out now.
🔗 – https://t.co/1Vdcdzw4rz#AdityaRoyKapur @sanjanasanghi96 @bindasbhidu @prakashraaj @ranaashutosh10 @pracheepaandya @khan_ahmedasas @shairahmedkhan @itskapilverma @PaperdollEnt @rajsalujatheone pic.twitter.com/znHikbcz6M
— Zee Studios (@ZeeStudios_) June 10, 2022
The movie is helmed by Kapil Verma and features Jackie Shroff, Ashutosh Rana, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. Zee Studios and Ahmed Khan present, A Paper Doll Entertainment Production, produced by Zee Studios, Shaira Khan, and Ahmed Khan. The film is all set to release on July 1, 2022.
