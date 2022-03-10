Aditya Roy Kapur & Sanjana Sanghi Starrer ‘Om: The Battle Within’ To Hit Theatres On July 1

Mumbai: The makers of the upcoming film Om: The Battle Within starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi have revealed the release date. The film is slated to hit the theatres on July 1.

The film is directed by Kapil Verma and backed by Zee Studios, Ahmed Khan and Shaira Khan.

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur took to Instagram to share the news of the film’s release date as well as its official poster. “OM! Set to explode on cinema screens worldwide on 1st July 2022. #OM: The Battle Within,” the 36-year-old actor posted.

On the work front, Aditya Roy Kapur has recently announced his another forthcoming venture. Aditya will be portraying the lead character in the Hindi remake of the Tamil film ‘Thadam’. He will be playing a double role for the first time in his career.