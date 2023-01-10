Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor’s ‘The Night Manager’ First Look Out!

New Delhi: The first look from Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor starrer web series The Night Manager has been released. This web series marks the actors’ debut in the digital space, and it is the official Hindi remake of the British TV series of the same name, starring Tom Hiddleston and Hugh Laurie.

Sharing the first look poster of The Night Manager, Aditya Roy Kapur wrote, “Duniya ke sabse dangerous arms dealer ko rokne ke liye there is only one weapon – ek hotel ka night manager.” Varun Dhawan commented, “Excited for this one way to go boyzzzzzzss,”

Take A Look:

Talking about the web series, The Night Manager is directed by Sandeep Modi and will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar. Apart from Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor, The Night Manager cast also includes Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee and Ravi Behl.

It will reportedly be a six-episode limited series and will be shot at several exotic locations.

The Night Manager marks Aditya Roy Kapur’s OTT debut and is created and directed by Sandeep Modi. Produced by The Ink Factory and Banijay Asia, The Night Manager will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar this year.