Aditya Roy Kapur And Anil Kapoor’s The Night Manager Trailer Out!

New Delhi: The trailer of the highly anticipated upcoming series The Night Manager has been released on Friday. Starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles, the upcoming Disney+ Hotstar series also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee and Ravi Behl.

Anil, who plays the notorious arms dealer Shailendra Rungta, shared the trailer on Twitter. He wrote, “A dreaded arms dealer, a night manager and a dangerous game of love and betrayal – it’s showtime! #HotstarSpecials #TheNightManager streaming from 17th Feb only on @disneyplusHS.”

Take A look:

