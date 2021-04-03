Aditya Narayan, Wife Shweta Agarwal Test Positive For COVID-19

Mumbai: Singer-host Aditya Narayan and her spouse Shweta Agarwal have tested positive for COVID-19. The singer took to Instagram to share the news.

He wrote: “Hello all! Unfortunately, my wife @shwetaagarwaljha & I have tested positive for Covid-19 & are in quarantine. Please stay safe, continue following protocol & do keep us in your prayers. This too shall pass.”

Aditya and Shweta got married in December 2020 after dating each other for several years. Their wedding was a private affair with only friends and family members in attendance. The two starred in Shaapit, which marked their Bollywood debut. After getting married, the couple made their first on-screen appearance in the singing reality show Indian Idol Season 12.