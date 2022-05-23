Aditya Narayan Unveils First Pic Of Newborn Daughter Tvisha As She Turns 3-Months-Old

Mumbai: Aditya Narayan and his wife Shweta Agarwal embraced parenthood on February 24 as the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl together. The singer on Monday shared the first picture of her daughter Tvisha as she turned 3-Months-Old.

Shaapit actor took to his Instagram handle to share the picture and wrote: “3 months old tomorrow! Here she is, our beautiful angel @tvishanarayanjha 👼🏻❤️”

Check Out The Post Below:

After the birth of his daughter, Aditya made the decision of quitting as the host of the reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. In a post, he shared that he was a part of the show for nine seasons and 350 episodes but “with a heavy heart, I bid adieu to my hosting duties for a show that gave me my own identity as an adult.”