Aditya Narayan, Shweta Agarwal To Welcome Their First Child Soon: Says ‘Grateful And Blessed’

New Delhi: Aditya Narayan and his wife Shweta Agarwal are all set to welcome their first child. Sharing a lovely photo from their photoshoot, he wrote, “Shweta & I feel grateful & blessed to share that we are welcoming our first child soon 👶🏻🍼❤️ #BabyOnTheWay.”

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal tied the knot in December 2020 in Mumbai. Given the pandemic, the affair was quite a close one, with only family and friends in attendance.

On the work front, Aditya is currently hosting Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and also sung many songs with his father when he was a kid.