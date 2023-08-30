Aditya L1 spacecraft rolled out to second launch pad, ISRO shares pics

The Indian Space Research Organisation will launch Aditya L1, India’s first-ever solar mission, from Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota on Friday.

The PSLV-C57 rocket carrying Aditya L1 spacecraft has been rolled out to the second launch pad in Sriharikota, India’s premier space agency informed on Tuesday. ISRO noted that the Aditya L1 mission is scheduled for launch on September 2 at 11:50 am (Indian time).

PSLV-C57/Aditya-L1 Mission:

The preparations for the launch are progressing. The Launch Rehearsal – Vehicle Internal Checks are completed. Images and Media Registration Link https://t.co/V44U6X2L76 #AdityaL1 pic.twitter.com/jRqdo9E6oM — ISRO (@isro) August 30, 2023

In a tweet on Tuesday, ISRO informed, “PSLV-C57 carrying #AdityaL1 has been rolled out to the Second Launch Pad at Sriharikota!! The launch is scheduled for Saturday, 2 Sept. at 11:50 AM IST!”

“The preparations for the launch are progressing. The Launch Rehearsal – Vehicle Internal Checks are completed,” tweeted ISRO.

What is Aditya L-1 Mission?

Aditya L-1 shall be the first space based Indian mission to study the Sun. The spacecraft shall be placed in a halo orbit around the Lagrange point 1 (L1) of the Sun-Earth system, which is about 1.5 million km from the Earth. A satellite placed in the halo orbit around the L1 point has the major advantage of continuously viewing the Sun without any occultation/eclipses. This will provide a greater advantage of observing the solar activities and its effect on space weather in real time. The spacecraft carries seven payloads to observe the photosphere, chromosphere and the outermost layers of the Sun (the corona) using electromagnetic and particle and magnetic field detectors. Using the special vantage point L1, four payloads directly view the Sun and the remaining three payloads carry out in-situ studies of particles and fields at the Lagrange point L1, thus providing important scientific studies of the propagatory effect of solar dynamics in the interplanetary medium

The suits of Aditya L1 payloads are expected to provide most crucial informations to understand the problem of coronal heating, coronal mass ejection, pre-flare and flare activities and their characteristics, dynamics of space weather, propagation of particle and fields etc.

Aditya-L1 Mission Science Objectives:

The major science objectives of Aditya-L1 mission are:

Study of Solar upper atmospheric (chromosphere and corona) dynamics.

Study of chromospheric and coronal heating, physics of the partially ionized plasma, initiation of the coronal mass ejections, and flares

Observe the in-situ particle and plasma environment providing data for the study of particle dynamics from the Sun.

Physics of solar corona and its heating mechanism.

Diagnostics of the coronal and coronal loops plasma: Temperature, velocity and density.

Development, dynamics and origin of CMEs.

Identify the sequence of processes that occur at multiple layers (chromosphere, base and extended corona) which eventually leads to solar eruptive events.

Magnetic field topology and magnetic field measurements in the solar corona.

Drivers for space weather (origin, composition and dynamics of solar wind.

Aditya-L1 Payloads:

The instruments of Aditya-L1 are tuned to observe the solar atmosphere mainly the chromosphere and corona. In-situ instruments will observe the local environment at L1. There are total seven payloads on-board with four of them carrying out remote sensing of the Sun and three of them carrying in-situ observation.

Payloads along with their major capability of scientific investigation.

Type Sl. No. Payload Capability Remote Sensing Payloads 1 Corona/Imaging & Spectroscopy 2 Solar Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope (SUIT) Photosphere and Chromosphere Imaging- Narrow & Broadband 3 Solar Low Energy X-ray Spectrometer (SoLEXS) Soft X-ray spectrometer: Sun-as-a-star observation 4 High Energy L1 Orbiting X-ray Spectrometer(HEL1OS) Hard X-ray spectrometer: Sun-as-a-star observation In-situ Payloads 5 Aditya Solar wind Particle Experiment(ASPEX) Solar wind/Particle Analyzer Protons & Heavier Ions with directions 6 Solar wind/Particle Analyzer Electrons & Heavier Ions with directions 7 In-situ magnetic field (Bx, By and Bz).

(All Info & Images Courtesy: ISRO)