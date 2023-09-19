Aditya-L1 Exits Earth’s Gravitational Sphere Of Influence, To Reach Destination After 110 Days

New Delhi: Aditya-L1 has successfully performed the Trans-Lagrangean Point 1 Insertion (TL1I) manoeuvre, the spacecraft’s fifth and final Earth-bound manoeuvre. The perigee burn was performed on September 19, 2023, at 2:00 am IST. After the manoeuvre, Aditya-L1 is on a trajectory that will take it to the Sun-Earth Lagrange Point 1 (L1). Also, the spacecraft has exited Earth’s gravitational sphere of influence (SOI).

India’s first space-based solar observatory to study the Sun will reach its destination, which is a halo orbit around L1, after about 110 days, through a manoeuvre. Aditya-L1 is set to begin the cruise phase of its voyage. After Aditya-L1 successfully performed the fifth Earth-bound manoeuvre, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Off to Sun-Earth L1 point!”

The TL1I manoeuvre marks the fifth consecutive time ISRO has successfully transferred a spacecraft on a trajectory towards another celestial object or location in space.

Aditya-L1 has also commenced its scientific experiments. ISRO said in a mission update on September 18 that an instrument onboard Aditya-L1 has measured the properties of high-energy particles and electrons at a distance of 50,000 kilometres from the Earth. Analysing these particles will help scientists understand the behaviour of particles around Earth.

The sensors of a remote sensing payload, called Supra Thermal & Energetic Particle Spectrometer (STEPS), have started collecting scientific data. The instrument measured suprathermal ions, or very energetic particles, and electrons at distances greater than 50,000 kilometres from the Earth. The measurements were made within Earth’s magnetosphere.