Aditya L1 captures stunning image of Earth and Moon

Bengaluru: India’s Aditya-L1 spacecraft has captured stunning images of Earth and the Moon from space as it loops around the planet ahead of leaving for its destination, Lagrange Point 1. It also shared a selfie.
The spacecraft, which is on a mission to study the Sun, is currently en route to the Sun-Earth L1 point, a unique location in space where the gravitational forces of the Sun and Earth are in equilibrium.
“Aditya-L1, destined for the Sun-Earth L1 point, takes a selfie and images of the Earth and the Moon,” it said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
