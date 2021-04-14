Aditya Ashwini Covid-19 hospital reopens, beds increased at SUM Hosp in City

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to reopen the Aditya Ashwini Covid-19 hospital to accommodate an increasing number of patients. The 150-bed hospital of Aditya Ashwini, equipped with Intensive Care Units (ICU) facilities, will start functioning from today.

The civic body has also engaged SUM Hospital for accommodating the rising number of patients. The number of beds at the SUM Covid-19 Hospital has been increased from the existing 250 to 500. A 60-bed Covid-19 care center in Patia and another 45-bed center in Dumduma are also in the offing.

The BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said that all measures have been taken to tackle the situation and the provisions have been reactivated.

The BMC Commissioner said 10 RRTs (Rapid Response Teams) have been stationed at the BMC control room and eight RRTs have been attached to the Zonal Deputy Commissioners (ZDCs).

Chaudhary said that anyone having any difficulty can contact BMC through 1929 toll-free number. Nearly 10,000 doses of vaccine is being administered to the people daily in the Capital city, the BMC Commissioner said. There is no shortage of vaccine in Bhubaneswar till today, he added.

BMC squads are undertaking enforcement activities with the help of police, and crowded places like markets and temples are being inspected.

The Covid-19 single-day cases have reached 2000-mark today for the first time in 2021 with 2267 persons testing positive. Three persons have died.

Sundargarh district topped the list with 458 cases, followed by Khordha (348), Sambalpur (120), Bargarh (120), Cuttack (117), Nuapada (104) and Nabarangpur (104).