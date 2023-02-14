Aditi Rao’s Rumoured Boyfriend Siddharth Comments On Her Valentine’s Day Post: See Here

New Delhi: Aditi Rao Hydari posted a series of photos with legendary veteran star Dharmendra to let her fans know how much she loves and appreciates people in her life.

Sharing these super special photos, Aditi captioned, “Surreal! Happy Valentine’s Day!!!!! The mostestestestest handsome @aapkadharam sir!!!!.”

Check out Aditi Rao Hydari’s Valentine’s Day post:

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)

</>