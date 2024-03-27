Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth tie the Knot

Telangana: Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth tied the knot in a private ceremony on Tuesday, March 26. The wedding took place at the Sri Ranganayakaswamy Temple Mandapam in Srirangpur, Telangana, with an official announcement anticipated soon.

The couple, who have been romantically involved for a while, exchanged vows in a modest ceremony attended by close friends and family. Tamil Nadu priests were reportedly invited to conduct the wedding rites.

The wedding venue holds a special place in Aditi’s heart as it is linked to her maternal grandfather, the alleged last ruler of the Wanaparthy Sansthanam. As we await official photos and more details, it’s worth noting that the couple’s relationship began after they collaborated on the Tamil-Telugu film ‘Maha Samudram’ (2021). Despite rumours, they maintained their relationship’s privacy, although they are frequently spotted together at movie premieres, award ceremonies, and private gatherings.

Aditi was previously wedded to actor Satyadeep Mishra. In terms of their professional lives, Siddharth recently starred in the critically acclaimed Tamil movie ‘Chithha’, while Aditi is set to appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi’. She also has ‘Gandhi Talks’ and ‘Lioness’ lined up.