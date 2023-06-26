Adipurush Row: Makers further reduce ticket price amid free fall at box office

Mumbai: The makers of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer have been receiving backlash for the movie’s VFX as well as the dialogues. Adipurush, a retelling of the Ramayana, opened to heightened emotions in many theatres with large crowd.

However, it fell prey to several controversies and fan, leading to saw a steep decline in its Box Office figure. With this, T-Series, the production banner of Adipurush, announced that audiences can now watch the movie at a discounted price of Rs 150. Now, according to latest updates, the price of the movie has been dropped further.

Adipurush’s reduced the ticket prices to Rs 112. The offer will start from Monday (June 26) onwards. “Witness the epic saga unfold. Book your tickets starting from just Rs112/-* and experience the grandeur world of Adipurush, Offer starts tomorrow! #JaiShriRam,” read the announcement from T-Series official Instagram handle. It also has a tagline which states that Adipurush will be screened with edited and changed dialogues.