Adipurush: On Hanuman Jayanti New Poster Of Devdatta Nage As Bajrang Bali

Hyderabad: The makers of Adipurush, on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, shared a new poster from the film and it features Devdatta Nage as Hanuman.

The new poster features Devdatta Nage in a meditative pose. In the backdrop, we get a glimpse of Prabhas, who plays Raghav in the magnum opus. Sharing the poster on social media, Prabhas wrote on his Instagram account: “Ram ke Bhakt aur Ramkatha ke praan… Jai Pavanputra Hanuman. Adipurush releases globally in theatres on June 16, 2023.”

Kriti Sanon is the female lead in this flick, which has Saif Ali Khan as the protagonist. Vatsal Sheth, Sonal Chauhan, Sunny Singh are the other important cast of the film. Produced by Retrophiles and T-Series, the biggie has the music of the duo Ajay-Atul.