Adipurush: Kriti Sanon As Janaki In New Posters

Mumbai: The makers of Adipurush shared new posters featuring the film’s lead actress Kriti Sanon, who plays the role of Janaki in the Om Raut-directed film. One of the posters features a close-up shot of the actress. The other poster also features the film’s lead actor Prabhas in the backdrop. Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, is based on the Ramayana and it stars Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Shesh and Devdatta Nage as Hanuman. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist Lankesh.

The film will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival. The makers shared a new poster of Adipurush announcing the news and the caption on it read, “Looking forward to Adipurush being premiered at the Tribeca Festival on June 13th.”