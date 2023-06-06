Adipurush Final Trailer: Glimpses of Epic Battle Unveiled But VFX Still Woos Continues!

The highly anticipated final trailer for the epic Hindi-Telugu bilingual film “Adipurush” was unveiled today, on the occasion of the film’s pre-release event in Tirupati.

The event witnessed a staggering attendance of over one lakh fans, reflecting the immense anticipation surrounding the film.

Compared to the initial teaser, which received criticism for its subpar visual effects, the new trailer showcases an improvement in CGI quality.

The opening sequence, depicting the kidnapping of Janaki by Lankesh, features detailed and impressive CGI work. However, some scenes still retain a cartoonish texture, especially those involving the Vanaras and the battle sequences.

Watch I Adipurush (Final Trailer) In Hindi

Despite this inconsistency, fans of Prabhas have shown overwhelming support, with the trailer crossing 350 thousand views within minutes of its release.

Now, “Adipurush” is all set for worldwide release on June 16, 2023. Directed by Om Raut, the movie stars Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Saif Ali Khan and Lankesh, Sunny Singh as Laxman, and Devdatta Nage as Bajrang.