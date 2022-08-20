Adidas RPT-02 SOL Solar Powered Wireless Headphones Launched: Details Here

New Delhi: The Adidas RPT-02 SOL solar-powered wireless headphones were launched in the US. Adidas RPT-02 SOL features 45mm dynamic drivers and Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity. They are IPX4 rated for sweat and water resistance. Adidas claims its new audio device offers up to 80 hours of playback time.

Adidas RPT-02 SOL price, availability

The Adidas RPT-02 SOL has been priced at $229 (roughly Rs. 18,000) in the US. They are currently listed on the company’s website in Night Gray and Solar Yellow colour options. Adidas will start shipping the new wireless headphones on August 23rd.

Adidas RPT-02 SOL Specification

The new Adidas RPT-02 SOL flagship wireless headphones are powered by 45mm dynamic drivers with a frequency response range of 20-20,000Hz, a sensitivity rating of 105dB and an impedance of 32 ohms. They have microphones and a five-way control for power on/off, play, pause, replay and pairing with devices. They also include lighting status indicators.

The Adidas RPT-02 SOL features a Powerfoyle solar charging panel made by Swedish company Exeger. The panel allows the headphones to charge themselves in sunlight. The panel covers the entire top of the headband, creating a large surface area for the device to capture both natural and artificial light for charging. In addition, the Adidas RPT-02 SOL inner headband and ear pads are claimed to be removable and washable.

The Adidas RPT-02 SOL has an IPX4-rated body that is dust and water-resistant. The headphones offer Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity with a maximum operating distance of 10 meters. They are compatible with the Adidas Headphone app, which allows users to control the solar-powered device from their Android or iOS mobile phone.

Adidas says the Adidas RPT-02 SOL can provide up to 80 hours of playback on a single two-hour charge. They can also be charged via a USB Type-C cable. They weigh 256 grams.