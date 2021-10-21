Adidas Ropes In Bollywood Actress Deepika Padukone As Global Brand Ambassador

New Delhi: Global sportswear giant, Adidas, on Thursday said it has roped in Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone to endorse the German sportswear brand globally for women sports.

“Adidas welcomes global superstar and youth icon, Deepika Padukone to the brand. Padukone will work closely with adidas on their common commitment towards fitness; both physical and emotional,” the sportswear brand said in a statement.

Sport being an integral part of her life, Padukone embodies strength and resilience like no other while also encouraging millions around the globe. Together they will create a powerful synergy as the two share similar values.

Taking forward the brand’s attitude of ‘Impossible is Nothing’, the partnership will be a testament towards breaking barriers and limitless possibilities, inspiring both current as well as future generations.