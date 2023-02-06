Adidas Partners With Indian Women’s Football Team Captain Loitongbam Ashalata Devi

The German sportswear giant, Adidas, has announced its partnership with Loitongbam Ashalata Devi, the captain of the senior Indian women’s football team.

She will work closely with Adidas to engage and inspire the youth and to take the game to the next level.

Ashalata Devi is also the captain of the Indian Women’s League side Gokulam Kerala.

Devi has been a part of the team that won the South Asian Football Federation Women’s Championship four times – 2012, 2014, 2016, and 2019.

Devi is considered one of the finest defenders from Asia.

In 2008 at the age of 15, Devi was called-up for India U17. Devi was called-up for the senior team and debuted in the year of 2011. She is the current captain India women’s national football team.

Devi played a pivotal role in India’s success in qualifying for the 2021 Olympics (supposed to be held in 2020) which is going to be held in Tokyo. Devi has several achievements with the national team. Devi was a part of India that won two South Asian Games gold medals starting from 2016 and in 2019 and was also part of the team that won SAFF Women’s Championship four consecutive times starting from 2012, 2014, 2016 and finally in 2019.

She was nominated by AFC for the women’s player of the year in 2019 and was selected as AIFF women’s player of the year for her performance in the 2018–19 campaign.