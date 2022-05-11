Adidas India Launches The Make Space Yoga Collection Featuring Global Ambassador Deepika Padukone

New Delhi: Today, adidas introduces its latest dedicated yoga offering, the adidas Yoga Make Space Collection. Featuring versatile pieces designed to support through the full breadth of yoga practice and conditions, the new range is inspired by the elements – Fire, Earth, Wind, Water made in part with recycled materials. The campaign celebrates how and why athlete, partners from different sporting, cultural, and artistic backgrounds make space for yoga.

A practice which dates back centuries and has a rich heritage rooted in spirituality, yoga may offer benefits for the body and mind, underlining why its popularity continues to soar. Knowing the value that being on the mat brings to different individuals, and the diverse ways in which they practice, the collection offers designs suitable for an assortment of yoga spaces and conditions, whether this be in the studio, out in open air or near the water.

Fusing high performance with stylish design, the Yoga Make Space Collection includes apparel and accessories for women and men. adidas’ latest material innovations, made in part with recycled materials to support its mission to help end plastic waste. Tailored to the different elements, key pieces include:

Women’s:

Fire: Designed for the demands of fiery yoga practices, the Yoga 4 Elements Onesie provides a second skin feel, with an AEROREADY ribbed material that embraces the body and moves with the athlete through each pose. Built with a longer front zipper, for easier removal, as well as racer back finish, gives added comfort following a powerful session.

Water: Inspired by swimwear, the Yoga 4 Elements Top and Shorts offers all round practicality for yoga practices near the water. The built-in panels under the arms and bonded leg openings provide more freedom of movement, whilst the AEROREADY material helps manage moisture, to ensure comfort remains at the core during and between every posture.

Wind: Aiding unrestricted movement, the Versatile 4 Elements Windbreaker also features adidas WIND.RDY and gathered wrist cuffs to better protect against conditions, including the cold. The toggles and puller around the neck allow for more control over desired fit, whilst the vent included on the back provides breathability whilst practicing.

Earth: Created for a grounding and distraction free yoga practice, the Yoga Studio Light Support 4 Elements 3S Bra and Yoga 4 Elements 7/8 Tights offer a minimalistic and natural look, where style is not compromised. The bra strap adjustability at the front allows alterations and fit to be optimised whilst wearing, with the tights' soft and sleek finish creating a smooth sensation against the skin.

Men’s:

Earth: The Men’s Yoga Tank Tee and Pant feature minimal detailing for a clean look and feel. The dropped arm holes and racer back on the Tank Tee provide greater freedom of movement whilst the pants’ side pockets feature a concealed zipper to ensure comfort remains at the fore during every move.

Water: The Men's Yoga Tee and Shorts feature matching side seam designs to mimic the visual flow during yoga movements. The mesh side panels on the tee allow added stretch whilst the AEROREADY fabric in both garments keeps you feeling comfortable longer.

To further illustrate the different motivations behind practicing yoga, adidas has collaborated with Deepika Padukone, an avid yoga practitioner isand will be the face of the campaign and will be seen representing it across adidas stores globally.

Speaking about the significance of yoga in her life, global Indian actor Deepika Padukone shared: “I started practicing yoga with consistency about two years ago after what felt like a deep inner calling. The beauty of yoga, apart from its numerous benefits, is that you can practice it in absolutely any space, in any part of the world. All you need is your mind and your body. I have, over the years, been exposed to many different types of workouts, exercises and practices, however it is practising yoga that makes me feel the most centered, balanced and grounded.”

Speaking on the launch adidas, Senior Brand Director, Sunil Gupta said “Inspired by the elements, our yoga collection offers designs suitable for an assortment of yoga spaces and conditions. Through our global campaign we hope to inspire more people to make space for yoga in their lives.”