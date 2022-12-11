Adibatla Medico Kidnap Case: 31 Arrested

Adibatla: Police here on Saturday arrested 31 persons in connection with the alleged kidnap of a 24-year-old woman dental student.

However, the prime accused, K Naveen Reddy, 29, a businessman, is still absconding.

The woman was abducted from her home hours before her wedding engagement at Manneguda near Adibatla village on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Friday.

According to the police, the main accused, Reddy, along with dozens of his associates armed with sticks, stones and iron rods, barged into the woman’s house, assaulted her father and other relatives, ransacked her house, damaged the furniture and vehicles on the premises and abducted her on Friday afternoon, hours before her engagement with another man.

Upon receiving the information, the Adibatla police reached the spot and took up an investigation. Based on the eyewitness accounts and CCTV footage, the police identified some of the assailants, including Reddy.

Sources said, Reddy, who hailed from Nalgonda district, got acquainted with the woman at a badminton training centre in January 2021. Both of them entered into a relationship, which was approved by both families.

Later, both families became close but had some differences following which the woman started keeping Reddy at bay while her parents started looking for other matches.