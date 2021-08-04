Adhyayan Suman Unveils First Look Poster Of His Upcoming Movie ‘Entrapped’

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Adhyayan Suman on Wednesday unveiled his upcoming thriller movie titled Entrapped. The film’s shooting is completed and was wrapped in a schedule of 40 days.

Reportedly, Adhyayan Suman took to his social media handle to share the first look poster. He wrote: “Entrapped has been physically, emotionally and psychology the most tedious film of my life. Everything about it is crazy and beyond. At that point was going through a lot in my personal life and this filming experience turned out to be cathartic. I am counting on entrapped as my come back vehicle. You will see Adhyayan 2.0 watch out!”

“#Shootingcomplete #Entrapped ‘Inspired By True Events’, Presented by NKV Karma Productions, Produced by @karlvaz2525 & @nishakarlavaz , Starring @sheetalk94 @sreejita_de…Creative Producer @pawan_shharma Entrapped, Written & Directed by @thesameerjoshi and our extremely talented DOP: @iamsiddharthdutta #entrapped” read the full note.

The film is written and directed by Sameer Joshi. It also also stars Sheetal Kale, and it is helmed by Sameer Joshi. The project is bankrolled by Giovanni Karl Vaz and Nisha Karla Vaz with Pawan Shharma as creative producer.