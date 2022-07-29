Adhir Ranjan Formally Apologises To Prez Murmu Over ‘Rashtrapatni’ Remark

New Delhi: Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday tendered an apology to President Draupadi Murmu over his “Rashtrapatni” remark.

“I am writing to express my regret for having mistakenly used an incorrect word to describe the position you hold. I assure you that it was a slip of the tongue. I apologize and request you to accept the same,” read his letter to the President.

Earlier, Chowdhury had referred to President Draupadi Murmu as ‘Rashtrapatni’ in a video clip following which a massive row erupted in Parliament.

His remark was criticised by BJP MPs who protested in Parliament. Union ministers Smriti Irani and Nirmala Sitharaman were among the BJP leaders who demanded that Congress president Sonia Gandhi should apologise for Chowdhury’s remark.