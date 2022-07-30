Adhir Ranjan charges on Smriti Irani, Know the reason

New Delhi: Union Minister Smriti Irani was yelling the name of President Droupadi Murmu without using title “Madame or Smt” for the highest constitution post of the country during her address in the Parliament, said Congress Lok Sabha MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. He said that this manner was not proper with the status and position of the President of India.

In a letter written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Chowdhury demanded to expunge Smriti Irani from the proceedings of the House.

Chowdhury wrote, “I may also like to point out that the manner in which Smt. Smriti Irani was taking the name of Hon’ble Madam President in the House was not proper and in consonance with the status and position of the Hon’ble President. She was yelling ‘Droupadi Murmu’ repeatedly without prefixing Hon’ble President or Madame or Smt. before the Hon’ble President’s name.”

“This clearly amounts to degrading the stature of the office of the Hon’ble President. Therefore, I demand that the way Smt. Smriti Irani was addressing the Hon’ble President may be expunged from the proceedings of the House,” he added.

The Congress MP, in the letter, clarified that ‘rashtrapati’ remark made by him which also led to protests by the BJP in the House, was the incident of a “slip of tongue”. He said that the error took place because he is not well-versed in Hindi language.

On Thursday, Chowdhury had cited his calling Murmu the ‘Rashtrapatni’ to language barriers. “I am a Bengali, not used to Hindi; I made a mistake, I agree.”

Chowdhury on Friday sent a written apology to President of India Droupadi Murmu, for his “rashtrapatni” remark. During a price rise protest in Jantar Mantar, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had addressed Murmu as “Rashtrapatni”.

The President is called Rashtrapati in Hindi.