Adhere to 5T Principles to Help Farmers Use Improved Farming Practices: CM Naveen to Newly-Recruited Soil Conservation Workers

Bhubaneswar: As many as 184 Soil Conservation Extension Workers today joined in the State Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment Department. Addressing the induction programme organised at State Convention Centre, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik called upon them to adhere to the 5T principles to help farmers use improved farm practices.

He told them that taking farmers in their area of service as a team, providing quick support with use of technology and maintaining absolute transparency throughout can bring real transformation at the grassroots and make way for improved farming practices.

He further said that the role of Soil Conservation Extension Workers at the grassroots level is very much important for the successful implementation of such activities. He added, “You are the key personnel at the cutting edge level and act as facilitators between farmers and the department for successful implementation of different soil conservation and watershed activities.”

Focusing on State’s policy for the farm sector, he said that Odisha is an agrarian state and more than 70 per cent of our population depends on agriculture. State Agricultural Policy- SAMRUDHI-2020 emphasizes on ensuring continuous growth in farmers’ income and making the growth inclusive for small, marginal and landless farmers. For sustaining agricultural growth; conservation, development and management of vital natural resources like land and water carry much significance.

He further said that Odisha has been implementing different activities under the Watershed Development programme, Rainfed Area Development, Plantations, Construction of Farm Ponds and Farm Pond Plus for enhancing productivity and promoting Integrated Farming Systems towards multiplying farmers’ income.

These programmes have also enabled farmers to counter the extreme weather events being encountered frequently these days with climate-resilient approaches, he added.

He hoped the newly recruited Soil Conservation Extension Workers will discharge their duties and responsibilities with dedication in the greater interest of the farming community of the State.

Agriculture & Farmers Empowerment Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain asked the new employees to work for the benefit of the farmers. They should be accountable to the farming community, he urged.

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra said that the State Government is taking up various projects for farmers’ development. He advised the new recruits to work with honesty and sincerity for the success of the programmes.

Three new Soil Conservation Workers Prabhanjan Mohapatra, Sagarika Mohapatra and Sarita Mallick shared their experience on the recruitment process. They appreciated the transparency and swiftness of the process. They committed themselves to work with absolute transparency and dedication.

Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian moderated the programme. Principal Secretary Arabind Padhi gave the welcome address and Director Soil Conservation offered the vote of thanks.