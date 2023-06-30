Adharapana Ritual Performed On Chariots, Niladri Bije Tomorrow

Puri: The Adharapana niti, one of the foremost rituals of Rath Yatra, was performed on the chariots as per schedule today.

As per tradition, Pana (sweet drink) are offered to the gods and goddesses who accompany the chariots during the Lord’s nine day sojourn.

The ritual was held in the evening a day after the Suna Besha of the Holy trinity.

The special sacred drinks are offered on the three chariots of the sibling deities in front of Singadwar.

Nine large barrel-shaped pitchers, each measuring one metre in height, filled with the drink, were placed before the three deities on the chariots (three on each chariot).

The servitors offered the drinks to the deities after performing Sodas Upachar Puja. Soon after the offering, the earthen pitchers were smashed on the chariots spilling the drink on the floor.

It is believed that ghosts trail the Lords during Rath Yatra waiting to consume the holy drink to get ‘moksha’. As per the tradition, ‘Adhar Pana’ is prepared in Raghabdas Mutt with nine ingredients, cheese and cream.

The Suar servitors prepared the drink by adding cheese, milk, coriander, saffron, camphor and nutmeg.

There is a special significance in breaking the pots after offering this offering. This pana is offered for the peace of the three-folded goddess, Chandi-chamunda, and the ghosts.

They are believed to be satisfied by receiving Pana as Prasad.

The Niladri Bije ritual will be held on Saturday. The deities would remain on the chariots till Saturday night when they would be escorted into the sanctum sanctorum in ceremonial ‘Pahandi’. This ritual will mark the end of this year Rath Yatra.