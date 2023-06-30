Adhara Pana Ritual: What’s the significance

Puri: The Adhara Pana ritual, which witnesses serving 100 litres of pana (sweet drink) to the Deities in specially made terracotta pots, will be held tonight on the Trayadasi Tithi.

During the ritual, the terracotta pots are placed on each chariots parked near the Lion Gate’s of the 12th century shrine. These reach up to the Lords’ lips.

The pots contain 100 litres of a mixture of milk cream, cheese, sugar, banana, camphor, nutmeg, black pepper and other such spices. These are then broken to liberate the souls/spirits and other invisible beings residing in the chariots.

The refreshment is only for the Gods and Goddesses, who stayed on the chariots during Rath Yatra to guard Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra and Lord Balabhadra which is why they are known as ‘Rath Rakhyak’. Devotees are forbidden to partake it.

The huge pots are prepared by the potters of Kumbharpada. Earlier, 12 clay pots were used for the purpose. However, servitors now serve the pana in only nine pots.

As per the tradition, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration and the authorities of Raghab Das Mutt and Badaodia Mutt arrange the clay pots from local potters, who use three sacks of fine soil and a sack of sand to make these. It takes them at least a month to shape three special clay pots for the ritual.

Usually, Adhara Pana is offered after Madhyahna Dhupa (noon-meal), which is followed by Sodasha Upachara Puja (16 types of worship).