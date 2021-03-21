ADG reviews security ahead of President’s Puri visit

Bhubaneswar: ADG (Law & Order) today reviewed security arrangements in connection with the proposed visit of the President of India to Puri.

The ADG emphasised on strict access control and anti-sabotage check and thorough security arrangements with adherence to all Covid protocols.

Reportedly, 13 senior officials, 250 officers and 40 platoons of police force will be deployed on the spot of Ram Nath Kovind’s Puri visit tomorrow.

President Ram Nath Kovind landed here on Saturday on a three-day state visit during which he will attend the convocation at NIT Rourkela.

The President is also scheduled to offer prayers at Jagannath Temple in Puri on Monday, becoming the first VVIP to visit the 12th century century shrine since the Covid outbreak.

The temple administration has made special arrangements to ensure the President has a smooth visit to the revered temple.

Though devotees are not allowed into the Garbha Griha (sanctum sanctorum) since 2015, the Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) and Chhattisa Nijog (the apex body of priests) have passed a resolution to allow the President and his family inside it to have a closer darshan of the sibling deities — Lord Jagannath, his elder brother Balabhadra and younger sister Subhadra.