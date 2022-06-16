Adequate Deadline Must Before Demolition By UP Govt, Say Petitioners In Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is hearing a petition seeking directions to the Uttar Pradesh government to follow rules while carrying out further demolitions in the state. The petition also sought strict action against officials indulging in unlawful demolition.

The petition, filed by Muslim body Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, was filed in connection with the recent demolitions of buildings deemed illegal by the state administration, including the home of Javed Mohammad – a leader with the Welfare Party of India.

“15-40 days deadline is must before any demolition action takes place by administration,” Advocate CU Singh, who is representing Petitioners, told the Supreme Court bench.

Javed Mohammad’s house was razed on Sunday by the district development authority in Prayagraj that has claimed the building had been illegally constructed and that he had not appeared for hearings after notices issued in May. His lawyers, however, said the family only received a copy of the notice late on Saturday, the night before the demolition, and that the building was owned by his wife and not him.