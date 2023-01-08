Adelaide International: Sabalenka Beats Noskova, Wins Women’s Title

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka defeated Linda Noskova 6-3, 7-6(4) to lift the women’s singles title at the Adelaide International 1 on Sunday.

With the win, Sabalenka won her 11th career singles title and her first in 2023.

Sabalenka did not drop a set all week and fired 12 aces to Noskova’s six.

Sabalenka won a staggering 91% on her first serve in contrast to Noskova’s 73%. The Belarusian won a tiebreaker and garnered a total of 87 points, including 52 through serves.

She ended the year ranked fifth after qualifying for the season-ending WTA Finals in Fort Worth where she lost in the final to Caroline Garcia.

Sabalenka now has won three tournaments in the first week of a season after Shenzen in 2019 and Abu Dhabi in 2021.