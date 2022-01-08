Adelaide International: Rohan Bopanna-Ramkumar Ramanathan Cruises Into Final

Melbourne: India pair of Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan have entered into the final of the Adelaide International after they outclassed fourth seeds Tomislav Brkic and Santiago Gonzalez in straight sets here on Saturday.

The unseeded Indian duo defeated the Bosnian-Mexican duo with 6-2 6-4 scoreline in the doubles semifinals.

The Indians will now face top seeds Ivan Dodig of Croatia and Brazilian Marcelo Melo in the summit clash of the of the ATP 250 event.

The Adelaide event is a tune up tournament for the Australian Open, starting January 17 in Melbourne.