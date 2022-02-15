Addl SP of Police, Communication under Vigilance scanner

Bhubaneswar: The additional SP Police, Communication Trinath Mishra came under Vigilance scanner on charges of amassing illegal wealth.

As per available reports, the anti-corruption agency officials conducted simultaneous raids at 11 places including the houses of the police officer at Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Jajpur and Koraput.

During the raid, the officials examined bank passbooks, land records and other important documents possessed by the police officer.

While the raid was underway till the last report came in the exact amount of seized disproportionate assets would be disclosed later, said an official.