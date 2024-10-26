Bhubaneswar: The Development Commissioner and Additional Chief Secretary of the Water Resources Department Anu Garg conducted a review of the flood situation in Odisha after Cyclone Dana on Saturday.

The meeting took place in the flood control room of Secha Sadan, Bhubaneswar, focusing on the conditions of the districts impacted by the recent Cyclone ‘Dana’ and the subsequent low-pressure rainfall. Senior officials of the Water Resources Department attended the meeting.

The district-level nodal officers of the Water Resources Department have already visited the affected districts and are assessing the situation. Smt. Garg has given necessary instructions and suggestions to manage the possible flood control work in coordination with the administration.

