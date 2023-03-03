Addl. Chief Engineer of KBK minor irrigation circle in Vigilance net

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance sleuths raided properties of additional chief engineer of KBK minor irrigation circle in Bhawanipatana, Kandarpa Pradhan and joint director of mines, Umesh Chandra Jena on allegations of possession of disproportionate assets.

Today i.e on 3.3.2023, on the allegation of possession of disproportionate assets by Kandarpa Pradhan, Addl. Chief Engineer, Minor Irrigation Circle , KBK, Bhawanipatna, Dist- Kalahandi, simultaneous house searches are being conducted by Odisha Vigilance led by 4 DSPS, 10 Inspectors and other staff on the strength of search warrants issued by Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar at the following 8 places in khurdha, Angul and Kalahandi districts:

1. Flat No. 301, Baishno Monarch Apartment, mouza- Govindaprasad, Rasulgarh (Behind Esplanade), Bhubaneswar.

2. Flat No. 001, in the 1st Floor of Vaishno Regency, mouza- Kharavelnagar, Unit-III, Bhubaneswar.

3. Flat No. 101, 1st Floor at the Imperia Apartment , Sahhed Nagar, Bhubaneswar.

4. One under constructed double storyed building at mouza- Turanga (1/682, khata No. 153 and plot No. 1/682, khata No. 153) Dist- Angul.

5. One plot surrounded by brick wall at mouza- Khilar (plot No. 169, khata No. 382 and plot No. 169/4927 khata No. 649/486), Dist- Angul.

6. Paternal house of Sri Kandarpa Pradhan at village Bantol, PS- Thakurgarh, Dist- Angul.

7. Govt. quarter of Sri Pradhan located at MI Colony, Bhawanipatna, Dist- Kalahandi.

8. Office chamber of Sri Pradhan located at O/o Addl. Chief Engineer M.I Circle KBK, Bhawanipatna, Dist- Kalahandi.

Search is in progress. Further report follows.