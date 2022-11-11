Additional Security Cover For Imran Khan, Sons

Lahore: Imran Khan and his sons have been provided with an additional squad of commandos from the Kyber Pakhtaunkhawa provincial police, days after the former Pakistan prime minister survived an assassination bid in Punjab province.

Although Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has its coalition government in Punjab province, the party is not trusting Punjab police after the assassination attempt on his life in which he suffered bullet injuries to his right leg last week in Wazirabad area, some 150kms from Lahore.

Khan, 70, suffered bullet injuries in the right leg on November 3 when two gunmen fired a volley of bullets at him and others mounting on a container-mounted truck in the Wazirabad area of Punjab province, where he was leading a protest march against the Shehbaz Sharif government.

He underwent surgery for bullet injuries at the Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore owned by his charitable organisation.