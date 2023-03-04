Additional Director of Mines In Bhubaneswar Held After Huge Illegal Assets Unearthed By Vigilance

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance on Saturday arrested the Additional Director Of Mines, Bhubaneswar for possession of disproportionate assets to the tune of 368% of his known source of income.

“Today i.e. on 04.3.2023, Umesh Chandra Jena, Additional Director, Directorate of Mines, Bhubaneswar was arrested by Odisha Vigilance during investigation and forwarded to the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar for possession of disproportionate assets to the tune of 368% of known sources of income, which he could not account for satisfactorily. In this connection, Vigilance Cell PS Case No.02 dated 04.03.2023 has been registered,” read a press note from the Vigilance Directorate.

On the allegation of possession of assets disproportionate to the known sources of income, simultaneous house searches were launched on the properties of Umesh Chandra Jena, Additional Director, Directorate of Mines, Bhubaneswar on 03.03.2023 at 13 places in Khurdha & Keonjhar districts.

After thorough search, inventory and further enquiry, Additional Director Umesh Chandra Jena was found in possession of one multi storeyed building in Bhubaneswar and three at Keonjhar, 5 plots in Keonjhar, 2 four wheelers, 2 two-wheelers, gold 650 gms, cash Rs.1.64 crores, etc. His income and expenditure were calculated and he was found to be in possession of disproportionate assets to the tune of 368% of his known sources of income. Investigation of the case is in progress, the Vigilance added.