Additional CTO Caught Taking Rs 2L Bribe In Paradip

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance On Wednesday caught the Additional Commercial Tax Office (CTO) of CT&GST, Enforcement Unit in Paradip of Jagatsinghpur for demanding and taking a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from a Glass & Ply Dealer.

According to reports, the Vigilance sleuths apprehended Additional CTO Prakash Chandra Sahoo this afternoon at around 03.02 pm while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakhs from the complainant for taking no action against him following an inspection of his business site and verification of records carried out in May 2022.

On the basis of a complaint, the Vigilance sleuths today caught the Additional CTO while receiving the gratification from the dealer.

The entire bribe amount of Rs 2 lakh in cash has been recovered and seized from the exclusive possession of the accused Additional CTO Sahoo. Following the trap, accused Sahoo’s residential house located at Olavara under Kendrapara district is being searched from DA angle, the Vigilance said,

In this connection, Cuttack Vigilance PS case No-38 dt.28.06.2022, U/S 7 PC Act,1988 as amended by PC amendment Act 2018 has been registered. Investigation in progress against Sahoo, the Vigilance added.