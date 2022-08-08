Additional Commissioner of Commercial Tax & GST Cuttack in Vigilance net

Cuttack: Vigilance sleuths today raided the office & residence of additional Commissioner of Commercial Tax & GST, Cuttack, Piyush Kanta Pani on allegation of acquisition of disproportionate assets.

Simultaneous searches are being conducted by Odisha Vigilance at at 6 places on the strength of search warrants issued by Special Judge Vigilance, Cuttack.

(1) His residential three storied building located at Chakeisihani , Bhubaneswar

(2) Two number of three storied buildings and one single storied building located on his paternal land at Chorda Chowk, Jajpur

(3) His office room located at OFSC Tower, OMP, Cuttack

(4) Structures available in his plot No 7616/8329, 7626/8930, 7626/13477, 3683/14894, 2383 & 2180 of Andharua Mouza, Bhubaneswar

(5) Structure available on his plot No 55/1890 of Sampur Mouza, Bhubaneswar

(6) Structure available in his plot no-1287 of Sundarpur Mouza, Bhubaneswar.