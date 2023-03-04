Additional Chief Engineer Of KBK Minor Irrigation Circle Arrested For Amassing Disproportionate Assets

Cuttack: The Odisha Vigilance has arrested the Additional Chief Engineer of Minor Irrigation Circle, KBK, Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district for amassing Disproportionate Assets to the tune of 75% of his known source of income.

“Today i.e. on 04.3.2023, Kandarpa Pradhan, Additional Chief Engineer, Minor Irrigation Circle, KBK, Bhawanipatna, Dist-Kalahandi was arrested by Odisha Vigilance and forwarded to the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar for possession of disproportionate assets to the tune of 75% of known sources of income, which he could not account for satisfactorily. In this connection, Bhubaneswar Vigilance PS Case No.05 dated 04.03.2023 has been registered,” read a press note from the Vigilance Directorate.

On the allegation of possession of assets disproportionate to the known sources of income, simultaneous house searches were launched on the properties of the accused Additional Chief Engineer Pradhan, on 03.3.2023 at 8 places in Khudha, Angul & Kalahandi districts.

After thorough search, inventory and further enquiry, Pradhan, was found in possession of 3 flats in Bhubaneswar, 2 buildings in Angul, 5 plots in and around Angul town, 2 four-wheelers, 1 two-wheeler, gold 530 gms, etc. His income and expenditure were calculated and he was found to be in possession of disproportionate assets to the tune of 75% of his known sources of income, the Vigilance added.