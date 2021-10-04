Add Ghee To Your Daily Diet: Here’s Why

New Delhi: A purified form of butter called ghee has been a staple of both Indian cuisine and Ayurvedic medicine for thousands of years. Here are some benefits you must know about:

Ghee is all-natural.

Ghee is free of potentially unhealthy additives, preservatives, and trans fats. Thanks to its pure form and low moisture content, ghee is shelf-stable and can stay fresh for up to a year without refrigeration. While it’s not an application for the general public, some families in India have aged ghee that has lasted more than 100 years. Pure desi ghee, is ghee made of cow’s milk. It contains plenty of omega-3 fatty acids along with Vitamin A. Beyond our kitchens, ghee finds a coveted space in beauty and hair care rituals too.

Ghee reduces your exposure to cancer-causing agents.

At high temperatures, most oils break down into unstable elements known as free radicals. Excessive amounts of free radicals in the body can result in cell damage, including the development of cancer. Ghee has a smoking point of nearly 500°F, so it retains its structural integrity under the high heat used for frying and other preparation methods.

Ghee is a rich source of antioxidants.

Antioxidants act as “scavengers” in the body, seeking out and neutralizing free radicals to prevent cell and tissue damage that can lead to disease. Ghee contains vitamin E, one of the most powerful antioxidants found in food.

Ghee contains cancer-fighting CLA.

When ghee is made from butter derived from grass-fed cows, it contains stores of conjugated linoleic acid. CLA has been found to combat cancer as well as cardiovascular disease. Some studies have also suggested a link between CLA and weight loss.

Ghee helps moisturize dry skin and hair.

Ghee isn’t used just for cooking. It has long been used by Indian women as a topical moisturizer to relieve dry complexions. Application on the scalp also fights dryness and encourages the growth of thick, lustrous hair.

Ghee has anti-inflammatory properties.

Ayurvedic medicine has regularly used ghee to treat burns and swelling. It contains large quantities of butyrate, a fatty acid that has been linked to an immune system response that soothes inflammation. The substance also has anti-viral properties and contributes to a healthy digestive system by helping heal and repair the stomach lining. This can be particularly valuable for individuals with intestinal disorders like Crohn’s disease.