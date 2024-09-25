New Delhi: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) anticipates continued robust growth for India’s economy, predicting a 7 per cent rise in gross domestic product (GDP) for the fiscal year 2024 (ending March 31, 2025) and 7.2 per cent for FY2025.

These forecasts were detailed in the bank’s Asian Development Outlook report for September 2024.

Mio Oka, ADB’s Country Director for India, remarked, “India’s economy has demonstrated significant resilience amid global geopolitical challenges and is on track for consistent growth. Enhancements in agriculture are expected to boost rural expenditure, which will be augmented by the strong performance of the industrial and service sectors.”

The report suggests that an above-average monsoon throughout much of India is likely to drive robust agricultural expansion, benefiting the rural economy in FY2024. The ADB holds an optimistic view for the industrial and service sectors, as well as for private investments and urban consumption for both FY2024 and FY2025. Additionally, a novel government scheme offering employment-related incentives to workers and businesses is projected to increase labour demand and encourage job creation beginning in FY2025, according to the bank.