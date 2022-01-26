ADB Grants USD 405 Mn To Afghanistan As Humanitarian Support

Kabul: As part of immediate humanitarian support in response to the unprecedented crisis in the country, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Tuesday approved USD 405 million in grants to Afghanistan.

The grant announcement comes as over half of the Afghan population is in desperate need of life-saving aid especially during the freezing season of winter that has unfolded in the war-torn country.

According to a report released by Tolo News, ADB granted the amount to support food security and help sustain the delivery of essential health and education services for the Afghan people.

The grants are financed by the Asian Development Fund which provides grants to ADB’s poorest and most vulnerable developing member countries.

Under its Sustaining Essential Services Delivery Project (Support for Afghan People), ADB will provide direct financing to four United Nations agencies which have presence and logistics in Afghanistan, reported Tolo News.