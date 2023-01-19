Adarsha Vidyalaya admission: BSE Odisha begins application process for entrance test

Bhubaneswar: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has opened the online process for entrance test for Class-VI and lateral entry for Class-VII, VIII and IX for the 2023-24 academic year.

The application process for the admission test will continue till February 6, 2023 midnight. The link for the online application has been made available on the website www.bseodisha.ac.in and OAV website www.oav.edu.in.

The parents of the students desirous of appearing in the entrance examination can fill up forms by registering, by clicking the button “New Registration for Parents” and entering their mobile no, creating password and selecting class for which admission is sought.

The board said the entrance test will be conducted on the same day for all classes.