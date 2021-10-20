Adarsh Gourav joins Meryl Streep, Kit Harrington for ‘Extrapolations’

Mumbai: Actor Adarsh Gourav will be seen sharing screen space with Hollywood personalities such as Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Kit Harrington and Tahar Rahim in an upcoming anthology titled ‘Extrapolations’. It also features Matthew Rhys, Daveed Diggs, Gemma Chan and David Schwimmer.

The series explores the stories of how the changes to the planet will impact love, family and work both on a personal level and at a large human level.

It’s an 8 interconnected episodic series and will display the need for survival world over in the current era.

Adarsh recently flew off to the US, where the show is currently expected to go into production.

He will wrap this project before heading back to India to start his next ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan’ with Ananya Pandey and Siddhant Chaturvedi.