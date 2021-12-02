Adarsh Gourav Bags IMDb’s ‘Breakout Star Of 2021’ Award

Actor Adarsh Gourav who played the central role in Netflix film ‘The White Tiger’ starring Hollywood fame Priyanka Chopra and critically acclaimed Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao, has been awarded Breakout Star of Indian films and web series this year by Internet Movie Database (IMDb).

Adarsh even beat the likes of veteran actor Manoj Bajpayee to bag the honour. He garnered immense acclaim and praises for his work in The White Tiger on an international level.

Adarsh was nominated for the BAFTA Award, AACTA International Award for Best Actor and Independent Spirit Award for Best Male Lead.

After receiving the trophy from IMDb, Adarsh flaunted it in his Instagram stories.

Gourav is best known for his portrayal of Mohit Chadda in the Hindi thriller film Mom (2017), and of Balram Halwai in American comedy-drama film The White Tiger (2020). Based on Aravind Adiga’s novel of the same name, The White Tiger is a social satire that explores themes like poverty, corruption, survival and class struggle in India. It takes us on the journey of Balram Halwai’s (Adarsh) rise from a poor villager to a successful entrepreneur, through his highly ambitious plans.